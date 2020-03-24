All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

21602 Palos Verdes Blvd

21602 Palos Verdes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21602 Palos Verdes Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom West Torrance Home - You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with updated kitchen and hardwood floors throughout.The kitchen features granite counters with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, gas range, dishwasher and courtesy refrigerator. A side yard and spacious rear yard can be accessed from separate doors off the kitchen and living room. There's a hall bathroom with tub/shower and the updated master bathroom has an over sized, walk-in shower.The garage with laundry has an entrance through the 3rd bedroom. Don't miss out on this ideal West Torrance location. Contact Marine View Management at 310-373-3599 for appointment to view. No smoking, No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5387027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd have any available units?
21602 Palos Verdes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd have?
Some of 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
21602 Palos Verdes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd offers parking.
Does 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd have a pool?
No, 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21602 Palos Verdes Blvd has units with dishwashers.

