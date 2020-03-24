21602 Palos Verdes Blvd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom West Torrance Home - You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with updated kitchen and hardwood floors throughout.The kitchen features granite counters with breakfast bar, lots of cabinets, gas range, dishwasher and courtesy refrigerator. A side yard and spacious rear yard can be accessed from separate doors off the kitchen and living room. There's a hall bathroom with tub/shower and the updated master bathroom has an over sized, walk-in shower.The garage with laundry has an entrance through the 3rd bedroom. Don't miss out on this ideal West Torrance location. Contact Marine View Management at 310-373-3599 for appointment to view. No smoking, No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5387027)