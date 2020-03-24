All apartments in Torrance
Last updated February 3 2020

21402 Mildred Avenue

21402 Mildred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21402 Mildred Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Beds, 2 Baths home for lease in the SouthWood area of Torrance. This great home offers a recently and a completely remodeled kitchen, newer appliances, cherry hardwood floors throughout the house, newer molding, recess lighting, two car garage, a beautifully manicured private backyard with gazebo perfect for family entertaining. The location is excellent in a very private neighborhood with almost no traffic and steps away from the best schools of the West Torrance Unified School District, minutes away from the beach, great restaurants, shopping areas and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21402 Mildred Avenue have any available units?
21402 Mildred Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 21402 Mildred Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21402 Mildred Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21402 Mildred Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21402 Mildred Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21402 Mildred Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21402 Mildred Avenue offers parking.
Does 21402 Mildred Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21402 Mildred Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21402 Mildred Avenue have a pool?
No, 21402 Mildred Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21402 Mildred Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21402 Mildred Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21402 Mildred Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21402 Mildred Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21402 Mildred Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21402 Mildred Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

