21402 Mildred Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Beautiful 3 Beds, 2 Baths home for lease in the SouthWood area of Torrance. This great home offers a recently and a completely remodeled kitchen, newer appliances, cherry hardwood floors throughout the house, newer molding, recess lighting, two car garage, a beautifully manicured private backyard with gazebo perfect for family entertaining. The location is excellent in a very private neighborhood with almost no traffic and steps away from the best schools of the West Torrance Unified School District, minutes away from the beach, great restaurants, shopping areas and freeways.