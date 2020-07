Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This recently remodeled home has one of the most spectacular Queen's Necklace views in the Riviera. Property has been substantially added onto and remodeled approximately 2 years ago and features an open floor plan, central AC, remodeled kitchen, 4 skylights in the hallway, remodeled bathrooms, new fireplace, 10 ft picture window in the master bedroom which accentuates that gorgeous ocean view. Too many features to mention.

