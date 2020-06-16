All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:43 AM

21345 Hawthorne Boulevard

21345 Hawthorne Blvd · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503
Southwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location. This Senior Complex with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is one of the largest units at Village Court and located in the rear with a peaceful view of the surrounding residential neighborhood. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances opens to the dining area and living room that leads out to a private patio. The spacious master bedroom includes an ensuite bath and generous sized walk in closet. There are ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and laundry in the unit. This is a gated community with secure access and gated garage with 2 assigned parking spaces. Primary tenant must be at least 55 years old. Located near Restaurant Row and Del Amo Mall with abundant shopping, entertainment and restaurants. The complex also has wonderful amenities including pool, spa, exercise room, community room with kitchen, big screen TV and game and pool tables. The outdoor barbecue area is surrounded by beautiful landscaping. This is a wonderful place to call home, don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard have any available units?
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard have?
Some of 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 21345 Hawthorne Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
