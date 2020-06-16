21345 Hawthorne Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location. This Senior Complex with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is one of the largest units at Village Court and located in the rear with a peaceful view of the surrounding residential neighborhood. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances opens to the dining area and living room that leads out to a private patio. The spacious master bedroom includes an ensuite bath and generous sized walk in closet. There are ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and laundry in the unit. This is a gated community with secure access and gated garage with 2 assigned parking spaces. Primary tenant must be at least 55 years old. Located near Restaurant Row and Del Amo Mall with abundant shopping, entertainment and restaurants. The complex also has wonderful amenities including pool, spa, exercise room, community room with kitchen, big screen TV and game and pool tables. The outdoor barbecue area is surrounded by beautiful landscaping. This is a wonderful place to call home, don't miss it!