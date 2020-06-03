21104 Donora Ave

Amenities
2 Bed 2 Bath Garden Apartment - Property Id: 164145
Completely newly refurbished 2 bed/2 bath garden apartment on 1st floor. All new wood floors, new kitchen and appliances, one new bathroom, new double-paned windows and blinds. No common walls in a 4 unit complex. 2 streets west of Anza Blvd, 1/2 block north of Torrance Blvd. Street level garage with a 1/2 of a 2-car shared garage plus an outside parking space. 2 streets west of Anza Blvd, 1/2 block north of Torrance Blvd. Laundry on premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164145
No Pets Allowed
