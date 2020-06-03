21104 Donora Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bed 2 Bath Garden Apartment - Property Id: 164145



Completely newly refurbished 2 bed/2 bath garden apartment on 1st floor. All new wood floors, new kitchen and appliances, one new bathroom, new double-paned windows and blinds. No common walls in a 4 unit complex. 2 streets west of Anza Blvd, 1/2 block north of Torrance Blvd. Street level garage with a 1/2 of a 2-car shared garage plus an outside parking space. 2 streets west of Anza Blvd, 1/2 block north of Torrance Blvd. Laundry on premises.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/164145

Property Id 164145



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5654493)