Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
21104 Donora Ave
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

21104 Donora Ave

21104 Donora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21104 Donora Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath Garden Apartment - Property Id: 164145

Completely newly refurbished 2 bed/2 bath garden apartment on 1st floor. All new wood floors, new kitchen and appliances, one new bathroom, new double-paned windows and blinds. No common walls in a 4 unit complex. 2 streets west of Anza Blvd, 1/2 block north of Torrance Blvd. Street level garage with a 1/2 of a 2-car shared garage plus an outside parking space. 2 streets west of Anza Blvd, 1/2 block north of Torrance Blvd. Laundry on premises.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21104 Donora Ave have any available units?
21104 Donora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21104 Donora Ave have?
Some of 21104 Donora Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21104 Donora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21104 Donora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21104 Donora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21104 Donora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21104 Donora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21104 Donora Ave offers parking.
Does 21104 Donora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21104 Donora Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21104 Donora Ave have a pool?
No, 21104 Donora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21104 Donora Ave have accessible units?
No, 21104 Donora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21104 Donora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21104 Donora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

