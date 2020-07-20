All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2109 Cabrillo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2109 Cabrillo Avenue
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

2109 Cabrillo Avenue

2109 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2109 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom - 1 bath apartment. 900 square feet of living space. 1 enclosed garage parking space. New everything. New kitchen cabinets, counters and stainless applicances. New bathroom with tile floor, linen / storage cabinets. New doors, baseboards, casements, and crown moldings. Newly refinished HW floors. New dual paned windows. All new window coverings. New electircal and plumbing fixtures. This ground floor unit is super cute. Very nice 5 unit complex. One common wall. Very private and quiet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
2109 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 2109 Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2109 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Cabrillo Avenue offers parking.
Does 2109 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 2109 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Cabrillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTorrance 2 Bedroom Apartments
Torrance Apartments with BalconiesTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Tustin, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles