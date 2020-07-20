2109 Cabrillo Avenue

Amenities

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom - 1 bath apartment. 900 square feet of living space. 1 enclosed garage parking space. New everything. New kitchen cabinets, counters and stainless applicances. New bathroom with tile floor, linen / storage cabinets. New doors, baseboards, casements, and crown moldings. Newly refinished HW floors. New dual paned windows. All new window coverings. New electircal and plumbing fixtures. This ground floor unit is super cute. Very nice 5 unit complex. One common wall. Very private and quiet.