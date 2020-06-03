2109 Atwood Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

This spacious 4-bedrooms, 2.5-bath single family home is located in a beautiful and well-maintained gated community in central Torrance. Entering this light and bright house through the double door and foyer with high ceiling, skylights and step in to the living room on one side and dinner room on the other. The updated kitchen features granite counter top, oak cabinets and walk-in pantry and equipped with cooking range/oven and dishwasher. The upstairs master bedroom has two walk-in closets. The master bathroom has double vanities and features Jacuzzi tube and a separated shower room. Fireplace in family room. Laundry room and plenty of storage space are in the house. Garage has a side entrance. The community amenities include swimming pool, spa, play area and a club house. Ample marked guest parking in the community. This house is conveniently located to schools, parks, and regional shopping malls.