All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 2109 Atwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2109 Atwood Way
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

2109 Atwood Way

2109 Atwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2109 Atwood Way, Torrance, CA 90503
South Bayport

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
This spacious 4-bedrooms, 2.5-bath single family home is located in a beautiful and well-maintained gated community in central Torrance. Entering this light and bright house through the double door and foyer with high ceiling, skylights and step in to the living room on one side and dinner room on the other. The updated kitchen features granite counter top, oak cabinets and walk-in pantry and equipped with cooking range/oven and dishwasher. The upstairs master bedroom has two walk-in closets. The master bathroom has double vanities and features Jacuzzi tube and a separated shower room. Fireplace in family room. Laundry room and plenty of storage space are in the house. Garage has a side entrance. The community amenities include swimming pool, spa, play area and a club house. Ample marked guest parking in the community. This house is conveniently located to schools, parks, and regional shopping malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Atwood Way have any available units?
2109 Atwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Atwood Way have?
Some of 2109 Atwood Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Atwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Atwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Atwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Atwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2109 Atwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Atwood Way offers parking.
Does 2109 Atwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Atwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Atwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Atwood Way has a pool.
Does 2109 Atwood Way have accessible units?
No, 2109 Atwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Atwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Atwood Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles