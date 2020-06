Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Immediately Available for Short Term Rental - 5 Bedroom Torrance Home - Must see this big beautiful home located in the Pacific Colonies gated community. It is unfurnished and available for immediate short term rental occupancy through August 2019. Free standing 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. This home is located in a perfect position within the community which is near the pool and recreation room areas.



