21030 Reynolds Drive #1

Downstairs 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with new paint and laminate floors throughout. This larger than average one bedroom apartment boasts a spacious living room, small dining area next to kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel sink with new faucet, and master bedroom with an extra-large mirrored closet with a built-in storage unit for your shoes and folded clothing as needed. This 12 unit complex is ideally located on a quiet, cozy, tree-lined street within walking distance to Von's shopping center, CVS, and other convenience shops of your choice. One assigned carport space with a storage cabinet is also included with rent. Common area laundry. No Refrigerator. Available for move in now!