Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
21030 Reynolds Drive #1
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:14 PM

21030 Reynolds Drive #1

21030 Reynolds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21030 Reynolds Drive, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

granite counters
carport
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Downstairs 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with new paint and laminate floors throughout. This larger than average one bedroom apartment boasts a spacious living room, small dining area next to kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel sink with new faucet, and master bedroom with an extra-large mirrored closet with a built-in storage unit for your shoes and folded clothing as needed. This 12 unit complex is ideally located on a quiet, cozy, tree-lined street within walking distance to Von's shopping center, CVS, and other convenience shops of your choice. One assigned carport space with a storage cabinet is also included with rent. Common area laundry. No Refrigerator. Available for move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 have any available units?
21030 Reynolds Drive #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 have?
Some of 21030 Reynolds Drive #1's amenities include granite counters, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
21030 Reynolds Drive #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 offer parking?
Yes, 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 offers parking.
Does 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 have a pool?
No, 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 does not have a pool.
Does 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 have accessible units?
No, 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21030 Reynolds Drive #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
