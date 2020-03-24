21023 Reynolds Drive C

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unit C Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Torrance - Property Id: 125340



Unfurnished, Upper Rear of 4-plex unit. One year minimum lease, No pets, 1 parking space, carpet in living and bedroom, Laundry on site, quiet neighborhood. Minutes away from fabulous dining, entertainment & shopping, Close to the beach & Redondo beach Pier and Park. Anza and Torrance Blvd. Paid water, trash and gardener.

No pets, No smoking. $1625, 1 month security deposit. Available June 7. Call 310-733-6111

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125340

No Pets Allowed



