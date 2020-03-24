All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

21023 Reynolds Drive C

21023 Reynolds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21023 Reynolds Drive, Torrance, CA 90503

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit C Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Torrance - Property Id: 125340

Unfurnished, Upper Rear of 4-plex unit. One year minimum lease, No pets, 1 parking space, carpet in living and bedroom, Laundry on site, quiet neighborhood. Minutes away from fabulous dining, entertainment & shopping, Close to the beach & Redondo beach Pier and Park. Anza and Torrance Blvd. Paid water, trash and gardener.
No pets, No smoking. $1625, 1 month security deposit. Available June 7. Call 310-733-6111
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125340
Property Id 125340

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21023 Reynolds Drive C have any available units?
21023 Reynolds Drive C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 21023 Reynolds Drive C have?
Some of 21023 Reynolds Drive C's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21023 Reynolds Drive C currently offering any rent specials?
21023 Reynolds Drive C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21023 Reynolds Drive C pet-friendly?
No, 21023 Reynolds Drive C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 21023 Reynolds Drive C offer parking?
Yes, 21023 Reynolds Drive C offers parking.
Does 21023 Reynolds Drive C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21023 Reynolds Drive C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21023 Reynolds Drive C have a pool?
No, 21023 Reynolds Drive C does not have a pool.
Does 21023 Reynolds Drive C have accessible units?
No, 21023 Reynolds Drive C does not have accessible units.
Does 21023 Reynolds Drive C have units with dishwashers?
No, 21023 Reynolds Drive C does not have units with dishwashers.
