All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 210 Via Alameda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
210 Via Alameda
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

210 Via Alameda

210 Via Alameda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 Via Alameda, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Newly remodeled single-family home located in the highly desirable Hollywood Riviera on a 5,755 square foot lot. This is one of the original homes from the first track built on the hill. Grassy front yard has great curb appeal on a beautiful tree-lined street. Catch glimpses of the ocean on your daily drive home. The spacious living room has refinished hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows with lots of natural light. Enjoy the gas fireplace while you lounge and admire your beautiful backyard. Light and bright kitchen features new flooring, glazed countertops, new cabinet hardware and a new window. Down the hall you will find the master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The full bathroom has a newly tiled shower with glass shower door and pedestal sink. A second bedroom is down the hall with new carpet. The third bedroom is at the end of the hallway with a door to the wonderful light and bright patio. Enjoy your large grassy backyard perfect for dining al fresco or evening conversation. Lots of parking with the 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups and 3 cars in the driveway. This property has it all and a beautiful place to call home. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Via Alameda have any available units?
210 Via Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Via Alameda have?
Some of 210 Via Alameda's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Via Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
210 Via Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Via Alameda pet-friendly?
No, 210 Via Alameda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 210 Via Alameda offer parking?
Yes, 210 Via Alameda offers parking.
Does 210 Via Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Via Alameda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Via Alameda have a pool?
No, 210 Via Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 210 Via Alameda have accessible units?
No, 210 Via Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Via Alameda have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Via Alameda does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles