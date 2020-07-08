210 Via Alameda

Amenities

Newly remodeled single-family home located in the highly desirable Hollywood Riviera on a 5,755 square foot lot. This is one of the original homes from the first track built on the hill. Grassy front yard has great curb appeal on a beautiful tree-lined street. Catch glimpses of the ocean on your daily drive home. The spacious living room has refinished hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows with lots of natural light. Enjoy the gas fireplace while you lounge and admire your beautiful backyard. Light and bright kitchen features new flooring, glazed countertops, new cabinet hardware and a new window. Down the hall you will find the master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The full bathroom has a newly tiled shower with glass shower door and pedestal sink. A second bedroom is down the hall with new carpet. The third bedroom is at the end of the hallway with a door to the wonderful light and bright patio. Enjoy your large grassy backyard perfect for dining al fresco or evening conversation. Lots of parking with the 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups and 3 cars in the driveway. This property has it all and a beautiful place to call home. What are you waiting for?