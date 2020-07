Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Carrousel I Apartments is a quiet building, that offers lush landscaping, patios, BBQ areas, carport parking, cable ready, and on site laundry facilities. We are located in the heart of Californias renowned Torrance School District and walking distance to parks, schools, shopping and fine dining.



Features



Dishwasher Electric Stove Microwave Water included Trash included Cable TV Laundry Facilities Pool BBQ Balcony/Patio Parking-Covered