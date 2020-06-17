209 Calle Mayor

Amenities

PANORAMIC VIEWS!!! Welcome to Village Palos Verdes, located in highly desirable lower Riviera - just a short walk to the beach, bike bath, hiking trails, and some of the best restaurants in the Riviera Village. This Unit is positioned at a high elevation in the complex and boasts PHENOMENAL views from Torrance Beach to Malibu, mountains and city lights! Remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath - light & airy living room with fireplace and a huge viewing balcony - perfect for everyday quality living and entertaining! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and its own deck. Two bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, plus main master has large viewing balcony & open-beam ceiling. 3rd bedroom/bonus room on lower level with own patio. Remodeled bathrooms with granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted. Attached direct-access 2-car garage with storage. Well maintained, highly sought after complex - resort living at its best, with 2 pools and spas for your enjoyment! Want to live close to the Beach? Pack your bags because this move-in ready home is waiting for you!