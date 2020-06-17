All apartments in Torrance
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

209 Calle Mayor

209 Calle Mayor · No Longer Available
Location

209 Calle Mayor, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PANORAMIC VIEWS!!! Welcome to Village Palos Verdes, located in highly desirable lower Riviera - just a short walk to the beach, bike bath, hiking trails, and some of the best restaurants in the Riviera Village. This Unit is positioned at a high elevation in the complex and boasts PHENOMENAL views from Torrance Beach to Malibu, mountains and city lights! Remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath - light & airy living room with fireplace and a huge viewing balcony - perfect for everyday quality living and entertaining! Updated kitchen with granite countertops and its own deck. Two bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, plus main master has large viewing balcony & open-beam ceiling. 3rd bedroom/bonus room on lower level with own patio. Remodeled bathrooms with granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted. Attached direct-access 2-car garage with storage. Well maintained, highly sought after complex - resort living at its best, with 2 pools and spas for your enjoyment! Want to live close to the Beach? Pack your bags because this move-in ready home is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Calle Mayor have any available units?
209 Calle Mayor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Calle Mayor have?
Some of 209 Calle Mayor's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Calle Mayor currently offering any rent specials?
209 Calle Mayor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Calle Mayor pet-friendly?
No, 209 Calle Mayor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 209 Calle Mayor offer parking?
Yes, 209 Calle Mayor does offer parking.
Does 209 Calle Mayor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Calle Mayor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Calle Mayor have a pool?
Yes, 209 Calle Mayor has a pool.
Does 209 Calle Mayor have accessible units?
No, 209 Calle Mayor does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Calle Mayor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Calle Mayor has units with dishwashers.
