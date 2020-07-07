All apartments in Torrance
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
2003 Artesia Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2003 Artesia Blvd

2003 Artesia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fd830b7007 ----
Quiet, clean and private recently remodeled Torrance condominium ready for immediate occupancy.
- Prime location in well maintained 23 unit complex.
- Near Redondo / Hermosa / Manhattan. 15 min to LAX. 405/110/91
- Torrance City Schools
- Efficient two-story split plan
2 large master suites with 2 full baths: one upstairs living kitchen. one downstairs away from the rest
-High ceilings on the second floor
-Attached 2-car garage, washer/dryer included. Storage areas.
-Shaded balcony and large patio
-Dishwasher, micro, side by side frig

Assigned Outdoor Parking
Disposal
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Artesia Blvd have any available units?
2003 Artesia Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Artesia Blvd have?
Some of 2003 Artesia Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Artesia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Artesia Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Artesia Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Artesia Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2003 Artesia Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Artesia Blvd offers parking.
Does 2003 Artesia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Artesia Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Artesia Blvd have a pool?
No, 2003 Artesia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Artesia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2003 Artesia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Artesia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Artesia Blvd has units with dishwashers.

