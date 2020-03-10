19614 Darien Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Spacious Spanish Style home offers 3205 SQFT of living space with 4BD/3BTH. The many windows and high ceilings allow for plenty of natural light to brighten every room. Recent upgrades include: New paint on all walls, ceilings and cabinets, New recessed lighting throughout, brand new vinyl laminate flooring downstairs and new wall to wall carpet on the upstairs flooring. The custom double doors open to a grand entrance in the heart of the home leading to the Formal dining & living rooms, on downstairs bedroom & full bath for guests! The spacious kitchen and eating area offers plenty of storage & opens up to the family room which has sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor living space. The newly refinished hardwood staircase leads upstairs to a private office/library & spacious master suite plus 2 additional bedroom& full hallway bathroom. The Master Suite has a cozy fireplace with a HUGE walk-in closet and Master Bath that includes a long vanity with double sinks, a jetted tub, separate shower and toilet closet. All bedrooms have sliding mirror closet doors and plenty of natural light. The backyard is perfect for kids and adults to spend warm sunny afternoons sitting under the freshly painted pergola surrounded by lush grass and trees. The 3 car garage houses storage and washer/dryer hookups. This home is located within walking distance to local La Romeria park and award winning West Torrance schools and very close to plenty of shopping and restaurants. A MUST SEE!