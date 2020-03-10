All apartments in Torrance
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

19614 Darien Place

19614 Darien Place · No Longer Available
Location

19614 Darien Place, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Spacious Spanish Style home offers 3205 SQFT of living space with 4BD/3BTH. The many windows and high ceilings allow for plenty of natural light to brighten every room. Recent upgrades include: New paint on all walls, ceilings and cabinets, New recessed lighting throughout, brand new vinyl laminate flooring downstairs and new wall to wall carpet on the upstairs flooring. The custom double doors open to a grand entrance in the heart of the home leading to the Formal dining & living rooms, on downstairs bedroom & full bath for guests! The spacious kitchen and eating area offers plenty of storage & opens up to the family room which has sliding glass doors that lead to the outdoor living space. The newly refinished hardwood staircase leads upstairs to a private office/library & spacious master suite plus 2 additional bedroom& full hallway bathroom. The Master Suite has a cozy fireplace with a HUGE walk-in closet and Master Bath that includes a long vanity with double sinks, a jetted tub, separate shower and toilet closet. All bedrooms have sliding mirror closet doors and plenty of natural light. The backyard is perfect for kids and adults to spend warm sunny afternoons sitting under the freshly painted pergola surrounded by lush grass and trees. The 3 car garage houses storage and washer/dryer hookups. This home is located within walking distance to local La Romeria park and award winning West Torrance schools and very close to plenty of shopping and restaurants. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19614 Darien Place have any available units?
19614 Darien Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 19614 Darien Place have?
Some of 19614 Darien Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19614 Darien Place currently offering any rent specials?
19614 Darien Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19614 Darien Place pet-friendly?
No, 19614 Darien Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 19614 Darien Place offer parking?
Yes, 19614 Darien Place offers parking.
Does 19614 Darien Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19614 Darien Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19614 Darien Place have a pool?
No, 19614 Darien Place does not have a pool.
Does 19614 Darien Place have accessible units?
No, 19614 Darien Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19614 Darien Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19614 Darien Place has units with dishwashers.
