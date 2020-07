1956 W 231st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOVELY SINGLE LEVEL HOME. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WITH PRIDE. GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN WITH NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BUILT IN BREAKFAST BAR. DINING AREA, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE WITH GRACIOUSLY REMODELED MASTER BATH. LIGHT AND BRIGHT HOME. LAUNDRY ROOM OFF FROM THE KITCHEN, WITH ADDITIONAL STORAGE. NEWER FIXTURES THROUGHOUT, AMPLE STORAGE SPACE. WELL MANICURED BACKYARD. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGE SHELVES. LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC.