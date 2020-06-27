19328 Hinsdale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Very Nice home on the beautiful and desirable area with walking distance to W. High, Bert Lynn middle school and Tower Elementary school. Hardwood floor in living room, Brand new gorgeous laminate wood floor cover all 3 bedrooms and hallway, Tile floor in family room, kitchen, 2 bathrooms and laundry room. Kitchen has lots of built-in cabinets, tiled counter tops and decorated tiled wall around, nice breakfast nook area near garden window, microwave available on the metal stand, open to formal dinning area and has exist door to the specious side yard. large living area has formal dining area next to kitchen and stepped down to a specious family room with French doors open to a charming enclosed backyard with beautiful old tree and garden to enjoy it. Enlarged master suite with large closet with built-in shelves and mirror door, full bathroom with 2 sinks. 2nd bedroom also large enough for two separate beds and big closet. 3rd bedroom with windows open to the front yard great for office. Gorgeous remodeled 2nd full bathroom on hallway with separate enclosed shower and nice tub and charming tiled wall and exit to a big laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and built-in cabinets. Fresh new interior paint just completed. Very bright and open floor plan with immaculate move-in condition at Prime location!