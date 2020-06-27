All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 19328 Hinsdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
19328 Hinsdale Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

19328 Hinsdale Avenue

19328 Hinsdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
West Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19328 Hinsdale Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very Nice home on the beautiful and desirable area with walking distance to W. High, Bert Lynn middle school and Tower Elementary school. Hardwood floor in living room, Brand new gorgeous laminate wood floor cover all 3 bedrooms and hallway, Tile floor in family room, kitchen, 2 bathrooms and laundry room. Kitchen has lots of built-in cabinets, tiled counter tops and decorated tiled wall around, nice breakfast nook area near garden window, microwave available on the metal stand, open to formal dinning area and has exist door to the specious side yard. large living area has formal dining area next to kitchen and stepped down to a specious family room with French doors open to a charming enclosed backyard with beautiful old tree and garden to enjoy it. Enlarged master suite with large closet with built-in shelves and mirror door, full bathroom with 2 sinks. 2nd bedroom also large enough for two separate beds and big closet. 3rd bedroom with windows open to the front yard great for office. Gorgeous remodeled 2nd full bathroom on hallway with separate enclosed shower and nice tub and charming tiled wall and exit to a big laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and built-in cabinets. Fresh new interior paint just completed. Very bright and open floor plan with immaculate move-in condition at Prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19328 Hinsdale Avenue have any available units?
19328 Hinsdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 19328 Hinsdale Avenue have?
Some of 19328 Hinsdale Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19328 Hinsdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19328 Hinsdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19328 Hinsdale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19328 Hinsdale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 19328 Hinsdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19328 Hinsdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 19328 Hinsdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19328 Hinsdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19328 Hinsdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 19328 Hinsdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19328 Hinsdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19328 Hinsdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19328 Hinsdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19328 Hinsdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave
Torrance, CA 90504
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles