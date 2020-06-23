18802 Haas Ave

Amenities
Remodeled Single Family Residence. The contemporary home has been renovated and is light and bright with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with approximately 1,300 sq.ft. The home has a nice flowing floorplan. From the living room, it takes you outside to a new deck area and spacious landscaped yard. The modern kitchen has quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and lots of cabinets for storage. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, a glass enclosure shower and floating sink. Other amenities include inside laundry area; new laminate floors throughout; new roof, electrical and plumbing. The home is in the Torrance school district. The freeway, Del Amo Mall, restaurants, and grocery stores are nearby. Washer and dryer is included.
