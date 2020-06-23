All apartments in Torrance
18802 Haas Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18802 Haas Ave

18802 Haas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18802 Haas Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Single Family Residence. The contemporary home has been renovated and is light and bright with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with approximately 1,300 sq.ft. The home has a nice flowing floorplan. From the living room, it takes you outside to a new deck area and spacious landscaped yard. The modern kitchen has quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and lots of cabinets for storage. The master suite includes a walk-in closet, a glass enclosure shower and floating sink. Other amenities include inside laundry area; new laminate floors throughout; new roof, electrical and plumbing. The home is in the Torrance school district. The freeway, Del Amo Mall, restaurants, and grocery stores are nearby. Washer and dryer is included.

(RLNE4761412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

