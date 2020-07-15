18507 Burin Avenue

Amenities

House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766. This townhouse has one car garage, just been newly upgraded with new carpet, new tile flooring, new bathroom tile flooring, new interior repainting, and new kitchen cabinets and appliances faucets. The home has washer and dryer hookups along with a 2nd floor porch located off the main bedroom and a small front and backyard. The kitchen area has a new stainless steel appliances (i.e. dishwasher, stove/oven, vent hood) and a garbage disposal. The front and backyards are fenced and the side yard area. Walk to the South Bay Galleria mall, Excellent school district and safe, quiet neighborhood. Owner pays for water, trash and sewer. Tenant pays gas, electric. Small Dog is OK for extra deposit/charge.



