Torrance, CA
18507 Burin Avenue
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

18507 Burin Avenue

18507 Burin Avenue · (310) 625-3766
Location

18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA 90278
Northwest Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2965 · Avail. now

$2,965

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1048 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766. This townhouse has one car garage, just been newly upgraded with new carpet, new tile flooring, new bathroom tile flooring, new interior repainting, and new kitchen cabinets and appliances faucets. The home has washer and dryer hookups along with a 2nd floor porch located off the main bedroom and a small front and backyard. The kitchen area has a new stainless steel appliances (i.e. dishwasher, stove/oven, vent hood) and a garbage disposal. The front and backyards are fenced and the side yard area. Walk to the South Bay Galleria mall, Excellent school district and safe, quiet neighborhood. Owner pays for water, trash and sewer. Tenant pays gas, electric. Small Dog is OK for extra deposit/charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18507 Burin Avenue have any available units?
18507 Burin Avenue has a unit available for $2,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 18507 Burin Avenue have?
Some of 18507 Burin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18507 Burin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18507 Burin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18507 Burin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18507 Burin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18507 Burin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18507 Burin Avenue offers parking.
Does 18507 Burin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18507 Burin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18507 Burin Avenue have a pool?
No, 18507 Burin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18507 Burin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18507 Burin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18507 Burin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18507 Burin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
