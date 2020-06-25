All apartments in Torrance
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

18042 Saint Andrews Place

18042 Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

18042 Saint Andrew's Place, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location AND GREAT CURB APPEAL!!! This clean, turnkey, single family home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood in North Torrance, walking distance to Arlington Elementary and Gunser Park! The beautiful home offers 1,691 square feet (per tax assessor) with 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, and 1.75 baths. There is lots of room and privacy with a living room and separate family room which opens up to the kitchen/dining area. Read the morning paper and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea in the private back yard located off of the kitchen. Direct access from the garage. Such a lovely place to call home! Don't miss this great opportunity to live in a highly sought after neighborhood in Torrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18042 Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
18042 Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 18042 Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
18042 Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18042 Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
No, 18042 Saint Andrews Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 18042 Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
Yes, 18042 Saint Andrews Place offers parking.
Does 18042 Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18042 Saint Andrews Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18042 Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 18042 Saint Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 18042 Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 18042 Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18042 Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18042 Saint Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18042 Saint Andrews Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18042 Saint Andrews Place does not have units with air conditioning.
