18042 Saint Andrews Place

Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location AND GREAT CURB APPEAL!!! This clean, turnkey, single family home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood in North Torrance, walking distance to Arlington Elementary and Gunser Park! The beautiful home offers 1,691 square feet (per tax assessor) with 3 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans, and 1.75 baths. There is lots of room and privacy with a living room and separate family room which opens up to the kitchen/dining area. Read the morning paper and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea in the private back yard located off of the kitchen. Direct access from the garage. Such a lovely place to call home! Don't miss this great opportunity to live in a highly sought after neighborhood in Torrance.