All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 17913 Wilton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
17913 Wilton Place
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

17913 Wilton Place

17913 Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17913 Wilton Place, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house in Torrance! The house features real wood floors, tile floors, recessed lighting, and stay cool or warm with nest thermostat! The kitchen showcases granite counters, lots of cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Enjoy plenty of parking with a 2-car garage and long driveway. House comes with a backyard great for entertaining guests! Also within one mile of the property are: Casimir Middle School, North Torrance High School, Descanso Park, and Arlington Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17913 Wilton Place have any available units?
17913 Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17913 Wilton Place have?
Some of 17913 Wilton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17913 Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
17913 Wilton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17913 Wilton Place pet-friendly?
No, 17913 Wilton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 17913 Wilton Place offer parking?
Yes, 17913 Wilton Place offers parking.
Does 17913 Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17913 Wilton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17913 Wilton Place have a pool?
No, 17913 Wilton Place does not have a pool.
Does 17913 Wilton Place have accessible units?
No, 17913 Wilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17913 Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17913 Wilton Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles