17913 Wilton Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house in Torrance! The house features real wood floors, tile floors, recessed lighting, and stay cool or warm with nest thermostat! The kitchen showcases granite counters, lots of cabinets, and comes fully equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Designated laundry room with washer and dryer included! Enjoy plenty of parking with a 2-car garage and long driveway. House comes with a backyard great for entertaining guests! Also within one mile of the property are: Casimir Middle School, North Torrance High School, Descanso Park, and Arlington Elementary School.