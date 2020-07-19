All apartments in Torrance
1784 Calamar Avenue

Location

1784 Calamar Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in South East Torrance. Large open floor plan. Brand new kitchen includes premium stainless steal appliances and quartz counters. New bathrooms, flooring, plumbing, windows, electrical, lightning and a fresh paint. New A/C unit installed. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Huge backyard with an additional access from the alley allows boat or RV parking. 1 car garage plus plenty of driveway and street parking. Great quiet neighborhood. Close to Torrance schools, parks, shopping and restaurants, with an easy freeway access. Pets will be considered. Move-in ready, this home is not to be missed!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1784 Calamar Avenue have any available units?
1784 Calamar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1784 Calamar Avenue have?
Some of 1784 Calamar Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1784 Calamar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1784 Calamar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1784 Calamar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1784 Calamar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1784 Calamar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1784 Calamar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1784 Calamar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1784 Calamar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1784 Calamar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1784 Calamar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1784 Calamar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1784 Calamar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1784 Calamar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1784 Calamar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
