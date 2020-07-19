1784 Calamar Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home in South East Torrance. Large open floor plan. Brand new kitchen includes premium stainless steal appliances and quartz counters. New bathrooms, flooring, plumbing, windows, electrical, lightning and a fresh paint. New A/C unit installed. Master bedroom with en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Huge backyard with an additional access from the alley allows boat or RV parking. 1 car garage plus plenty of driveway and street parking. Great quiet neighborhood. Close to Torrance schools, parks, shopping and restaurants, with an easy freeway access. Pets will be considered. Move-in ready, this home is not to be missed!!