Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
17804 Manhattan Place
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

17804 Manhattan Place

17804 Manhattan Place · No Longer Available
Torrance
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

17804 Manhattan Place, Torrance, CA 90504
Northeast Torrance

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to lease a turnkey, spacious, single story home in a beautiful, highlyt sought after neighborhood in North Torrance. The curb appeal will entice you into this lovely 4 bed/2 bath home (approx 1755 sq ft per Assessor) with an oversized entry leading to the formal living room or the private master suite with his and her closets and exclusive bath. Follow the hallway beyond the living room to the separate family room with a cozy fireplace. The living room flows seamlessly into the remodeled kitchen and dining room. The hallway from the family room leads to three additional bedrooms and a second bath. Double up and use one of the bedrooms with double door entry as an office or guest room. Don't miss the lovely back yard with fruit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17804 Manhattan Place have any available units?
17804 Manhattan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
Is 17804 Manhattan Place currently offering any rent specials?
17804 Manhattan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17804 Manhattan Place pet-friendly?
No, 17804 Manhattan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 17804 Manhattan Place offer parking?
No, 17804 Manhattan Place does not offer parking.
Does 17804 Manhattan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17804 Manhattan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17804 Manhattan Place have a pool?
No, 17804 Manhattan Place does not have a pool.
Does 17804 Manhattan Place have accessible units?
No, 17804 Manhattan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17804 Manhattan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17804 Manhattan Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 17804 Manhattan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 17804 Manhattan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
