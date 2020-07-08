All apartments in Torrance
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

1752 Date Avenue

1752 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1752 Date Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom Rear Detached Townhome. Beautiful gourmet kitchen opens to dining room with kitchen island, stainless steel appliances (including new Stainless farmers sink and new Kitchenaide gas stove top) and new Quartz countertops. Direct access from 2 car garage. Living room with fireplace and view of enclosed back yard, 1/2 bath downstairs. Impressive Master Suite with fireplace, bonus room (great for nursery or office) and walk-in closet. Home icludes A/C system, and additional parking space. Centrally located, for easy access to Del Amo mall, Post office and great local restaurants. Washer and Dryer and Existing Refrigerator are included. with additional. Home is back of 2 on lot, Shared driveway, built in 2000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 Date Avenue have any available units?
1752 Date Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 Date Avenue have?
Some of 1752 Date Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 Date Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1752 Date Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 Date Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1752 Date Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1752 Date Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1752 Date Avenue offers parking.
Does 1752 Date Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 Date Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 Date Avenue have a pool?
No, 1752 Date Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1752 Date Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1752 Date Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 Date Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1752 Date Avenue has units with dishwashers.

