1738 Iris Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Light and Bright, open floor plan Mediterranean style of a 2 on a lot. Spacious kitchen with bleached oak cabinets and pantry. Good size formal dining area. Spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and marble fireplace which opens up to a private backyard. 1/2 guest bath and laundry room are also on the lower level All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Huge master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Master bath with separate soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Plantation shutters throughout. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Award winning Torrance schools!!!