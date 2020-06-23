All apartments in Torrance
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:08 PM

1738 Iris Avenue

1738 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Iris Avenue, Torrance, CA 90503
Madrona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Light and Bright, open floor plan Mediterranean style of a 2 on a lot. Spacious kitchen with bleached oak cabinets and pantry. Good size formal dining area. Spacious living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and marble fireplace which opens up to a private backyard. 1/2 guest bath and laundry room are also on the lower level All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Huge master suite with walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Master bath with separate soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. Plantation shutters throughout. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Award winning Torrance schools!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Iris Avenue have any available units?
1738 Iris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Iris Avenue have?
Some of 1738 Iris Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Iris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Iris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1738 Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Iris Avenue offers parking.
Does 1738 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 1738 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1738 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Iris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
