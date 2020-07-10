1738 Cabrillo Avenue.

Amenities

Address: 1738 Cabrillo Ave #B, Torrance, CA 90501



- Rent: $1,595 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,850

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: Studio

- Bathrooms: 1

- Approx 600 Sq.Ft.



- 1st Floor Rear Unit with Private Access

- Newly Refurbished Property

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Tiled Bathroom

- All Appliances Included: Washer/Dryer, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher & Fridge

- New Fixtures

- Fresh Paint

- Enclosed Yard Area

- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash

- Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric

- Street Parking Only

- No Pets

