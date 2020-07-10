All apartments in Torrance
1738 Cabrillo Avenue.
1738 Cabrillo Avenue

1738 Cabrillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1738 Cabrillo Ave #B, Torrance, CA 90501

- Rent: $1,595 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,850
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: Studio
- Bathrooms: 1
- Approx 600 Sq.Ft.

- 1st Floor Rear Unit with Private Access
- Newly Refurbished Property
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Tiled Bathroom
- All Appliances Included: Washer/Dryer, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher & Fridge
- New Fixtures
- Fresh Paint
- Enclosed Yard Area
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash
- Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
- Street Parking Only
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1738 Cabrillo Avenue have any available units?
1738 Cabrillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1738 Cabrillo Avenue have?
Some of 1738 Cabrillo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Cabrillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Cabrillo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Cabrillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1738 Cabrillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1738 Cabrillo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1738 Cabrillo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1738 Cabrillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1738 Cabrillo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Cabrillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1738 Cabrillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1738 Cabrillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1738 Cabrillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Cabrillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1738 Cabrillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

