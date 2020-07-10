1738 Cabrillo Avenue.

Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 1738 Cabrillo Ave #B, Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $1,595 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,850
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: Studio
- Bathrooms: 1
- Approx 600 Sq.Ft.
- 1st Floor Rear Unit with Private Access
- Newly Refurbished Property
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Tiled Bathroom
- All Appliances Included: Washer/Dryer, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher & Fridge
- New Fixtures
- Fresh Paint
- Enclosed Yard Area
- Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash
- Tenant Pays: Gas & Electric
- Street Parking Only
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.