Torrance, CA
17316 Wilton Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17316 Wilton Place

17316 Wilton Pl · No Longer Available
Torrance
Location

17316 Wilton Pl, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Updated and bright home!! Open and functional floor plan. Open and spacious kitchen and large center island with sink. Perfect for entertainment!
Enjoy cooking with brand new high-end stainless steel appliances( gas slide in range/oven, dishwasher, build-in microwave & French door refrigerator. Fully upgraded bathrooms with travertine tile floors. This home has a resort like backyard with a beautifully refinished fenced pool. Has European closet doors and recessed lighting throughout. Convenient stackable laundry area in the hallway. This house was remodeled to the highest quality standards. Accessible to Fwy 91, 405, 110, and 10. Close to restaurants, Del Amo Mall, fitness centers, schools in the area.
HURRY!!! HURRY! HURRY!! This will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17316 Wilton Place have any available units?
17316 Wilton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 17316 Wilton Place have?
Some of 17316 Wilton Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17316 Wilton Place currently offering any rent specials?
17316 Wilton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17316 Wilton Place pet-friendly?
No, 17316 Wilton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 17316 Wilton Place offer parking?
Yes, 17316 Wilton Place does offer parking.
Does 17316 Wilton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17316 Wilton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17316 Wilton Place have a pool?
Yes, 17316 Wilton Place has a pool.
Does 17316 Wilton Place have accessible units?
No, 17316 Wilton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17316 Wilton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17316 Wilton Place has units with dishwashers.
