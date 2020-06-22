17316 Wilton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Updated and bright home!! Open and functional floor plan. Open and spacious kitchen and large center island with sink. Perfect for entertainment!

Enjoy cooking with brand new high-end stainless steel appliances( gas slide in range/oven, dishwasher, build-in microwave & French door refrigerator. Fully upgraded bathrooms with travertine tile floors. This home has a resort like backyard with a beautifully refinished fenced pool. Has European closet doors and recessed lighting throughout. Convenient stackable laundry area in the hallway. This house was remodeled to the highest quality standards. Accessible to Fwy 91, 405, 110, and 10. Close to restaurants, Del Amo Mall, fitness centers, schools in the area.

