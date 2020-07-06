1675 Gramercy

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Call Greene Developments LLC at (310)212-5960: Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath three-story townhouse with approx. 1,303 SF including personal attached garage. Unit features 2 balconies (one with a storage closet) and an attached private 2-car garage with storage and washer/dryer hookups. No one above or below & only one shared wall as this is a corner unit. Unit has laminate floors, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, skylights, and is located within a quiet, private and gated 10-unit building. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All appliances included except fridge and washer/dryer. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.