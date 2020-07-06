All apartments in Torrance
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

1675 Gramercy

1675 Gramercy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1675 Gramercy Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Greene Developments LLC at (310)212-5960: Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath three-story townhouse with approx. 1,303 SF including personal attached garage. Unit features 2 balconies (one with a storage closet) and an attached private 2-car garage with storage and washer/dryer hookups. No one above or below & only one shared wall as this is a corner unit. Unit has laminate floors, carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, skylights, and is located within a quiet, private and gated 10-unit building. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All appliances included except fridge and washer/dryer. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1675 Gramercy have any available units?
1675 Gramercy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1675 Gramercy have?
Some of 1675 Gramercy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1675 Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
1675 Gramercy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1675 Gramercy pet-friendly?
No, 1675 Gramercy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1675 Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, 1675 Gramercy offers parking.
Does 1675 Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1675 Gramercy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1675 Gramercy have a pool?
No, 1675 Gramercy does not have a pool.
Does 1675 Gramercy have accessible units?
No, 1675 Gramercy does not have accessible units.
Does 1675 Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1675 Gramercy has units with dishwashers.

