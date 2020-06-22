All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:01 AM

16700 Yukon Avenue

16700 Yukon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16700 Yukon Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
Northwest Torrance

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Beautiful newer remodeled 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a quiet gated community. Installed new Vinyl floorling (water proof and easy meintenance) and Freshly painted walls. Forced air heating & Central air conditioning. Airy living room with a gas fire place and newer dual pane windows. Dining area is next to living room, kitchen and your patio. Recently remodelled kitchen cabinets, can lighting, stainless steel appliances, beautiful counter tops. Master suite has en-suite full bathroom.The other bedroom features sliding glass door to your balcony area that extends across both bedrooms.g Front patio is great for entertaining and BBQ 's or your morning coffee. You will love the easy care Italian porcelain wood look tile through out the condo. Washer/dryer hookups inside the condo.Two security gated parking spaces and visitor parking spaces for your guests. Community room with kitchen available for entertaining from the HOA. A terrific location walk to park, Torrance school, bus stop, shopping and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16700 Yukon Avenue have any available units?
16700 Yukon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 16700 Yukon Avenue have?
Some of 16700 Yukon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16700 Yukon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16700 Yukon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16700 Yukon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16700 Yukon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 16700 Yukon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16700 Yukon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16700 Yukon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16700 Yukon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16700 Yukon Avenue have a pool?
No, 16700 Yukon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16700 Yukon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16700 Yukon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16700 Yukon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16700 Yukon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
