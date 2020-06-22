16700 Yukon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill guest parking

Beautiful newer remodeled 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a quiet gated community. Installed new Vinyl floorling (water proof and easy meintenance) and Freshly painted walls. Forced air heating & Central air conditioning. Airy living room with a gas fire place and newer dual pane windows. Dining area is next to living room, kitchen and your patio. Recently remodelled kitchen cabinets, can lighting, stainless steel appliances, beautiful counter tops. Master suite has en-suite full bathroom.The other bedroom features sliding glass door to your balcony area that extends across both bedrooms.g Front patio is great for entertaining and BBQ 's or your morning coffee. You will love the easy care Italian porcelain wood look tile through out the condo. Washer/dryer hookups inside the condo.Two security gated parking spaces and visitor parking spaces for your guests. Community room with kitchen available for entertaining from the HOA. A terrific location walk to park, Torrance school, bus stop, shopping and freeway.