16503 Ardath Avenue
16503 Ardath Avenue

16503 Ardath Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16503 Ardath Avenue, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime North Torrance location. French doors add tons of natural light to the living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of storage and opens to the living and family room. 2 bedrooms, a potential 3rd bedroom (wall was opened to the family room), a large family room with wood beamed ceilings, full bathroom and a sliding door to the private backyard complete the floor plan. Other features include; dual pane windows, new laminate flooring, fresh interior paint, 2 car detached garage with washer and dryer and a private grassy backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16503 Ardath Avenue have any available units?
16503 Ardath Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 16503 Ardath Avenue have?
Some of 16503 Ardath Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16503 Ardath Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16503 Ardath Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16503 Ardath Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16503 Ardath Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 16503 Ardath Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16503 Ardath Avenue offers parking.
Does 16503 Ardath Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16503 Ardath Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16503 Ardath Avenue have a pool?
No, 16503 Ardath Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16503 Ardath Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16503 Ardath Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16503 Ardath Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16503 Ardath Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

