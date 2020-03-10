16503 Ardath Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace range refrigerator

Prime North Torrance location. French doors add tons of natural light to the living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of storage and opens to the living and family room. 2 bedrooms, a potential 3rd bedroom (wall was opened to the family room), a large family room with wood beamed ceilings, full bathroom and a sliding door to the private backyard complete the floor plan. Other features include; dual pane windows, new laminate flooring, fresh interior paint, 2 car detached garage with washer and dryer and a private grassy backyard.