All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 1637 Cabrillo Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
1637 Cabrillo Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1637 Cabrillo Ave

1637 Cabrillo Avenue · (631) 264-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3999 · Avail. now

$3,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347

Hello-

Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.

This live/workspace is just over 1650sqft with high ceilings, quality furnishings, and a storefront opportunity!

The location is a short 12-minute drive to the Redondo Beach Pier, walking distance to anything you'd need including grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and everything the Torrance Village has to offer.

Maybe make it a cool coffee/thrift shop? The possibilities are endless!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296347
Property Id 296347

(RLNE5841558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Cabrillo Ave have any available units?
1637 Cabrillo Ave has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 Cabrillo Ave have?
Some of 1637 Cabrillo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Cabrillo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Cabrillo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Cabrillo Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 Cabrillo Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1637 Cabrillo Ave offer parking?
No, 1637 Cabrillo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Cabrillo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1637 Cabrillo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Cabrillo Ave have a pool?
No, 1637 Cabrillo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Cabrillo Ave have accessible units?
No, 1637 Cabrillo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Cabrillo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 Cabrillo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1637 Cabrillo Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity