1637 Cabrillo Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar some paid utils

Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347



Hello-



Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.



This live/workspace is just over 1650sqft with high ceilings, quality furnishings, and a storefront opportunity!



The location is a short 12-minute drive to the Redondo Beach Pier, walking distance to anything you'd need including grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and everything the Torrance Village has to offer.



Maybe make it a cool coffee/thrift shop? The possibilities are endless!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296347

