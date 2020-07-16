156 Camino De Las Colinas

Amenities

PRICE LISTED IS THE MONTHLY SUMMER RATE. Long term, weekly or nightly rentals also available. Come experience the lifestyle of living in one of the best examples of a 1926 historic Spanish Revival home at the beach! Built as the model home for Hollywood Riviera in the 1920's, this home has original character and charm with luxurious modern conveniences. Ocean views straight across to Malibu. 4 blocks to the beach. The home features over 3000 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a separate marble tub room. The home features hand-hewn beam ceilings with original stenciling, original light fixtures, original ironwork, hardwood floors and fireplace. Luxury upgrades include a gourmet chef's kitchen, a home automation system with music throughout the home, motorized window coverings, home theater with a 100" screen, outdoor hot tub, gas fire pit, and several outdoor fountains. Featured home on recent historic home tour of Hollywood Riviera, and in several magazines, tv and film. Prefer to lease furnished.