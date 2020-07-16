All apartments in Torrance
156 Camino De Las Colinas

156 Camino De Las Colinas · No Longer Available
Location

156 Camino De Las Colinas, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
media room
PRICE LISTED IS THE MONTHLY SUMMER RATE. Long term, weekly or nightly rentals also available. Come experience the lifestyle of living in one of the best examples of a 1926 historic Spanish Revival home at the beach! Built as the model home for Hollywood Riviera in the 1920's, this home has original character and charm with luxurious modern conveniences. Ocean views straight across to Malibu. 4 blocks to the beach. The home features over 3000 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with a separate marble tub room. The home features hand-hewn beam ceilings with original stenciling, original light fixtures, original ironwork, hardwood floors and fireplace. Luxury upgrades include a gourmet chef's kitchen, a home automation system with music throughout the home, motorized window coverings, home theater with a 100" screen, outdoor hot tub, gas fire pit, and several outdoor fountains. Featured home on recent historic home tour of Hollywood Riviera, and in several magazines, tv and film. Prefer to lease furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Camino De Las Colinas have any available units?
156 Camino De Las Colinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Camino De Las Colinas have?
Some of 156 Camino De Las Colinas's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Camino De Las Colinas currently offering any rent specials?
156 Camino De Las Colinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Camino De Las Colinas pet-friendly?
No, 156 Camino De Las Colinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 156 Camino De Las Colinas offer parking?
Yes, 156 Camino De Las Colinas offers parking.
Does 156 Camino De Las Colinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Camino De Las Colinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Camino De Las Colinas have a pool?
No, 156 Camino De Las Colinas does not have a pool.
Does 156 Camino De Las Colinas have accessible units?
No, 156 Camino De Las Colinas does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Camino De Las Colinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Camino De Las Colinas has units with dishwashers.
