1451 El Prado Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Spanish style home located at El Prado Park in Old Historic Torrance; 1 of only 32 houses on a serene tree lined park. Beautiful Spanish style 3 bedroom / 2 bath house w/open front courtyard. Formal dining room, breakfast nook area with great park view. This home is lovingly maintained; reflects the charm/character of the period. Elaborate tile work, hardwood floors, custom built-in cabinetry, decorative working fireplace. Newly renovated master bedroom with bathroom recently added. Home was featured twice in Tour of Historic Homes sponsored by the Torrance Historical Society. Enjoy the beautiful walk to downtown Old Torrance, restaurants, shops and park. Must see this beautiful charming house! For more information please call Harbor Property Management 310-831-0123 and ask for leasing department.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.