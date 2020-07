Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

This lovely, rear unit offers a rare opportunity to live on a tranquil and tree-lined street in Hollywood Riviera! The one bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has been fully renovated with hardwood floors, vaulted wood beamed ceilings in the living and dining room, and a generous sized kitchen and bathroom. The unit is spacious and sun-filled. Rent includes basic utilities.