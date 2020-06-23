All apartments in Torrance
137 Vista Del Parque

Location

137 Vista Del Parque, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Steps to El Retiro Park featuring tennis, children's play area, rec room, basketball courts and baseball diamond. Also a library! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath, newly renovated bathrooms and granite counter tops and back splash in Kitchen! New Stainless Steel Appliances! Hardwood Floors throughout, Gas fireplace in Living Room, Eat in kitchen, W/D hookups in kitchen, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Carpet in bedrooms, new paint throughout, and 3 level back yard featuring fireplace. Walking distance to Beach, Riviera Village, Shopping, Churches & Schools.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Vista Del Parque have any available units?
137 Vista Del Parque doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Vista Del Parque have?
Some of 137 Vista Del Parque's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Vista Del Parque currently offering any rent specials?
137 Vista Del Parque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Vista Del Parque pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Vista Del Parque is pet friendly.
Does 137 Vista Del Parque offer parking?
Yes, 137 Vista Del Parque offers parking.
Does 137 Vista Del Parque have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Vista Del Parque does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Vista Del Parque have a pool?
No, 137 Vista Del Parque does not have a pool.
Does 137 Vista Del Parque have accessible units?
Yes, 137 Vista Del Parque has accessible units.
Does 137 Vista Del Parque have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Vista Del Parque has units with dishwashers.
