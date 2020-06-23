137 Vista Del Parque

Amenities
Steps to El Retiro Park featuring tennis, children's play area, rec room, basketball courts and baseball diamond. Also a library! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath, newly renovated bathrooms and granite counter tops and back splash in Kitchen! New Stainless Steel Appliances! Hardwood Floors throughout, Gas fireplace in Living Room, Eat in kitchen, W/D hookups in kitchen, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Carpet in bedrooms, new paint throughout, and 3 level back yard featuring fireplace. Walking distance to Beach, Riviera Village, Shopping, Churches & Schools.
