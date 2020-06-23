137 Vista Del Parque

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Steps to El Retiro Park featuring tennis, children's play area, rec room, basketball courts and baseball diamond. Also a library! 3 bedroom/1.5 bath, newly renovated bathrooms and granite counter tops and back splash in Kitchen! New Stainless Steel Appliances! Hardwood Floors throughout, Gas fireplace in Living Room, Eat in kitchen, W/D hookups in kitchen, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Carpet in bedrooms, new paint throughout, and 3 level back yard featuring fireplace. Walking distance to Beach, Riviera Village, Shopping, Churches & Schools.

