1317 Madrid Avenue

Lovely 4 bedroom detached one of "2-on-a-lot". Front unit with rear patio and small enclosed rear yard! Wrought iron gated front entry with stone tiling. Leaded glass door opens into the main living level with Travertine entry and gleaming hardwood flooring! Dual paned windows and sliders throughout! Kitchen features granite counters with tumbled marble back-splash and cherry cabinets. Stainless appliances include a dishwasher and microwave. The stove is a freestanding gas appliance! Separate laundry room with hook-ups for washer and gas dryer! Powder room located on the main living level! Upstairs finds 4 bedrooms, including the master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms! 2 Full baths include travertine tile and tumbled marble tub/shower combinations! Patio is located off the master bedroom and also the

4th bedroom! Bedrooms will include new wall-to-wall carpeting after tenant leaves and all rooms are provided with drapes. The attached double garage has direct entry into the home! Great Central Torrance location, near shopping and restaurants! Award winning Torrance schools!