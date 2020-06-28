All apartments in Torrance
Find more places like 1317 Madrid Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Torrance, CA
/
1317 Madrid Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:37 PM

1317 Madrid Avenue

1317 Madrid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Torrance
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1317 Madrid Avenue, Torrance, CA 90501
Olde Torrance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom detached one of "2-on-a-lot". Front unit with rear patio and small enclosed rear yard! Wrought iron gated front entry with stone tiling. Leaded glass door opens into the main living level with Travertine entry and gleaming hardwood flooring! Dual paned windows and sliders throughout! Kitchen features granite counters with tumbled marble back-splash and cherry cabinets. Stainless appliances include a dishwasher and microwave. The stove is a freestanding gas appliance! Separate laundry room with hook-ups for washer and gas dryer! Powder room located on the main living level! Upstairs finds 4 bedrooms, including the master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms! 2 Full baths include travertine tile and tumbled marble tub/shower combinations! Patio is located off the master bedroom and also the
4th bedroom! Bedrooms will include new wall-to-wall carpeting after tenant leaves and all rooms are provided with drapes. The attached double garage has direct entry into the home! Great Central Torrance location, near shopping and restaurants! Award winning Torrance schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Madrid Avenue have any available units?
1317 Madrid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Madrid Avenue have?
Some of 1317 Madrid Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Madrid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Madrid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Madrid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Madrid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 1317 Madrid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Madrid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1317 Madrid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Madrid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Madrid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1317 Madrid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Madrid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1317 Madrid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Madrid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Madrid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave
Torrance, CA 90503
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St
Torrance, CA 90505
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St
Torrance, CA 90503
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave
Torrance, CA 90502
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd
Torrance, CA 90501
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave
Torrance, CA 90505
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St
Torrance, CA 90503

Similar Pages

Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms
Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with Parking
Torrance Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
Delthome

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles