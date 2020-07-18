All apartments in Torrance
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

127 Via Mesa Grande

127 via Mesa Grande · No Longer Available
Location

127 via Mesa Grande, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Landlord will consider a short term lease...Rarely do you come across the opportunity, to live in a pristine Rivera Village home, that has ocean coast line, Malibu, downtown L.A city lights to the Hollywood sign views and is a short stroll to the heart of the Village where the beach, dinning and shopping meet. This recently remodeled one level Spanish home, features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths with a master bedroom that includes walk-in closet and cozy fireplace, freshly finished oak hardwood floors throughout, formal living room with cozy fireplace and formal dining room. Family room with new Spanish Saltillo Pavers and a gourmet kitchen with butcher block center island, professional stainless appliances with double oven and a 4 burner professional range, built in refrigerator, all that is connected to a spacious and bright great room with views to the large yard that includes outdoor kitchen and Viking BBQ. 2 car garage plus driveway parking and a LG washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Via Mesa Grande have any available units?
127 Via Mesa Grande doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Via Mesa Grande have?
Some of 127 Via Mesa Grande's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Via Mesa Grande currently offering any rent specials?
127 Via Mesa Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Via Mesa Grande pet-friendly?
No, 127 Via Mesa Grande is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 127 Via Mesa Grande offer parking?
Yes, 127 Via Mesa Grande offers parking.
Does 127 Via Mesa Grande have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Via Mesa Grande offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Via Mesa Grande have a pool?
No, 127 Via Mesa Grande does not have a pool.
Does 127 Via Mesa Grande have accessible units?
No, 127 Via Mesa Grande does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Via Mesa Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Via Mesa Grande does not have units with dishwashers.
