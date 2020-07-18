127 Via Mesa Grande

Amenities

Landlord will consider a short term lease...Rarely do you come across the opportunity, to live in a pristine Rivera Village home, that has ocean coast line, Malibu, downtown L.A city lights to the Hollywood sign views and is a short stroll to the heart of the Village where the beach, dinning and shopping meet. This recently remodeled one level Spanish home, features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths with a master bedroom that includes walk-in closet and cozy fireplace, freshly finished oak hardwood floors throughout, formal living room with cozy fireplace and formal dining room. Family room with new Spanish Saltillo Pavers and a gourmet kitchen with butcher block center island, professional stainless appliances with double oven and a 4 burner professional range, built in refrigerator, all that is connected to a spacious and bright great room with views to the large yard that includes outdoor kitchen and Viking BBQ. 2 car garage plus driveway parking and a LG washer and dryer included.