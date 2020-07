Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

This beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 2 bath single family residence is coming out on the market on June 1 st.

The property features: high vaulted ceiling, new hardwood flooring, new paint, newly remodeled kitchen, new lighting, new appliances, marble counter

tops.

The property is located in the heart of Old Town Torrance with easy access to great restaurants, Del Amo shopping center, banks, grocery stores, and

only 15 minutes drive to the beach.