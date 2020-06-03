All apartments in Torrance
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

103 Calle Mayor

103 Calle Mayor · No Longer Available
Location

103 Calle Mayor, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Village Palos Verdes, located in lower Riviera, just a short walk to the beach, bike bath, hiking trails, and some of the best restaurants in Riviera Village. This unit is positioned in a prime location of the complex to enjoy the stunning views from Torrance Beach to Malibu, mountains and city lights, from almost every room! Completely remodeled, 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath open floor-plan townhouse, with a large bonus room. Light and airy living room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Large viewing balcony off living room -perfect for entertaining! New kitchen with granite counters. Attached over-sized 2-car garage with storage. Resort living at its best - fantastic seaside location in one of the most sought after complexes (newly renovated), which boasts 2 pools and spas for your enjoyment! Ready to move near the Beach? Pack your bags because this beautifully upgraded home is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Calle Mayor have any available units?
103 Calle Mayor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Calle Mayor have?
Some of 103 Calle Mayor's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Calle Mayor currently offering any rent specials?
103 Calle Mayor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Calle Mayor pet-friendly?
No, 103 Calle Mayor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 103 Calle Mayor offer parking?
Yes, 103 Calle Mayor offers parking.
Does 103 Calle Mayor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Calle Mayor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Calle Mayor have a pool?
Yes, 103 Calle Mayor has a pool.
Does 103 Calle Mayor have accessible units?
No, 103 Calle Mayor does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Calle Mayor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Calle Mayor has units with dishwashers.
