103 Calle Mayor

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to Village Palos Verdes, located in lower Riviera, just a short walk to the beach, bike bath, hiking trails, and some of the best restaurants in Riviera Village. This unit is positioned in a prime location of the complex to enjoy the stunning views from Torrance Beach to Malibu, mountains and city lights, from almost every room! Completely remodeled, 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath open floor-plan townhouse, with a large bonus room. Light and airy living room with vaulted ceiling & fireplace. Large viewing balcony off living room -perfect for entertaining! New kitchen with granite counters. Attached over-sized 2-car garage with storage. Resort living at its best - fantastic seaside location in one of the most sought after complexes (newly renovated), which boasts 2 pools and spas for your enjoyment! Ready to move near the Beach? Pack your bags because this beautifully upgraded home is waiting for you!