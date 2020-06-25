100 VIA RIVIERA

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Amazing Cottage Style Home with Ocean Views Only Steps to the Beach in South Redondo! - Enjoy the beach lifestyle in an updated four bedroom/ two bath cottage style home situated only steps to the ocean!! Amazing ocean views from living room, kitchen and a bedroom. Updated kitchen cabinets, countertops, windows thru-out and a newer gas stove. There's also a cozy warm wood burning fireplace for cool evenings. The homes features hardwood floors thru-out, and has a separate laundry room. Plenty of parking is available, with a two car garage and a spacious driveway offering up to three additional spaces of off-street parking. There is also plenty of outdoor area to relax or play in a large private back yard with a covered porch. Must see this incredible location, a rare gem!! Pets will be considered. Minimum 1 year lease.



