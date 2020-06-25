All apartments in Torrance
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

100 VIA RIVIERA

100 via Riviera · No Longer Available
Location

100 via Riviera, Torrance, CA 90277
Riviera

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Cottage Style Home with Ocean Views Only Steps to the Beach in South Redondo! - Enjoy the beach lifestyle in an updated four bedroom/ two bath cottage style home situated only steps to the ocean!! Amazing ocean views from living room, kitchen and a bedroom. Updated kitchen cabinets, countertops, windows thru-out and a newer gas stove. There's also a cozy warm wood burning fireplace for cool evenings. The homes features hardwood floors thru-out, and has a separate laundry room. Plenty of parking is available, with a two car garage and a spacious driveway offering up to three additional spaces of off-street parking. There is also plenty of outdoor area to relax or play in a large private back yard with a covered porch. Must see this incredible location, a rare gem!! Pets will be considered. Minimum 1 year lease.

(RLNE1893668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 VIA RIVIERA have any available units?
100 VIA RIVIERA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 VIA RIVIERA have?
Some of 100 VIA RIVIERA's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 VIA RIVIERA currently offering any rent specials?
100 VIA RIVIERA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 VIA RIVIERA pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 VIA RIVIERA is pet friendly.
Does 100 VIA RIVIERA offer parking?
Yes, 100 VIA RIVIERA offers parking.
Does 100 VIA RIVIERA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 VIA RIVIERA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 VIA RIVIERA have a pool?
No, 100 VIA RIVIERA does not have a pool.
Does 100 VIA RIVIERA have accessible units?
No, 100 VIA RIVIERA does not have accessible units.
Does 100 VIA RIVIERA have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 VIA RIVIERA does not have units with dishwashers.
