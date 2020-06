Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Racquet Club Villas Community - Located in the Racquet Club Villas Community, this Townhome is near The Oaks Mall with access to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping. This home features a spacious living room. The bedrooms are of great size. Home features some updates in the kitchen with granite counters, and bathrooms have been remodeled



(RLNE5065679)