804 Calle Las Colinas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Beautiful 3+2 1400 square foot single story home at the heart of Oakridge Estates in Newbury Park. Manicured yards with indoor laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Located in highly sought after neighborhood, just steps from Peppertree park and near award-winning schools and convenient shopping center. Hardscape, patio cover, spa pad & hookup compliment the backyard. The interior has a great a floor plan, with newer paint, carpet and tile throughout. Stainless steal appliances in kitchen with bar style counter top that opens to the family room and separate dining room. Cement tile roof, dual pane windows and updated A/C & heating system. As an added bonus, the home backs to the large green belt with increased privacy and leads to several hiking trails. HOA and gardener are included in rent.