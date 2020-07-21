All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 804 Calle Las Colinas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
804 Calle Las Colinas
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

804 Calle Las Colinas

804 Calle Las Colinas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

804 Calle Las Colinas, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3+2 1400 square foot single story home at the heart of Oakridge Estates in Newbury Park. Manicured yards with indoor laundry room and attached 2 car garage. Located in highly sought after neighborhood, just steps from Peppertree park and near award-winning schools and convenient shopping center. Hardscape, patio cover, spa pad & hookup compliment the backyard. The interior has a great a floor plan, with newer paint, carpet and tile throughout. Stainless steal appliances in kitchen with bar style counter top that opens to the family room and separate dining room. Cement tile roof, dual pane windows and updated A/C & heating system. As an added bonus, the home backs to the large green belt with increased privacy and leads to several hiking trails. HOA and gardener are included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Calle Las Colinas have any available units?
804 Calle Las Colinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Calle Las Colinas have?
Some of 804 Calle Las Colinas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Calle Las Colinas currently offering any rent specials?
804 Calle Las Colinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Calle Las Colinas pet-friendly?
No, 804 Calle Las Colinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 804 Calle Las Colinas offer parking?
Yes, 804 Calle Las Colinas offers parking.
Does 804 Calle Las Colinas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Calle Las Colinas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Calle Las Colinas have a pool?
No, 804 Calle Las Colinas does not have a pool.
Does 804 Calle Las Colinas have accessible units?
No, 804 Calle Las Colinas does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Calle Las Colinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Calle Las Colinas has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThousand Oaks 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons