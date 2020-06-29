All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like
751 Birchpark Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
751 Birchpark Circle
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

751 Birchpark Circle

751 Birchpark Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

751 Birchpark Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Brand New, fully remodeled home in the prestigious Oaknoll Villas (55+ community) - New Kitchen, Bathrooms and Flooring. This private upper unit features vaulted ceilings throughout, washer/ dryer and a private wrap-around outdoor patio. In-unit laundry with all appliances included. The well-maintained community includes numerous amenities: Pool & Spa, Gym, Clubhouse, BBQ area, Library, dog park and trash collection. Remodel is scheduled to be completed Jan 10th. This will be a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 751 Birchpark Circle have any available units?
751 Birchpark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 Birchpark Circle have?
Some of 751 Birchpark Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 Birchpark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
751 Birchpark Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 Birchpark Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 751 Birchpark Circle is pet friendly.
Does 751 Birchpark Circle offer parking?
No, 751 Birchpark Circle does not offer parking.
Does 751 Birchpark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 751 Birchpark Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 Birchpark Circle have a pool?
Yes, 751 Birchpark Circle has a pool.
Does 751 Birchpark Circle have accessible units?
No, 751 Birchpark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 751 Birchpark Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 Birchpark Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 BedroomsThousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly ApartmentsThousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand OaksLang RanchWestlakeRancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons