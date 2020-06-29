751 Birchpark Circle.

Amenities

Brand New, fully remodeled home in the prestigious Oaknoll Villas (55+ community) - New Kitchen, Bathrooms and Flooring. This private upper unit features vaulted ceilings throughout, washer/ dryer and a private wrap-around outdoor patio. In-unit laundry with all appliances included. The well-maintained community includes numerous amenities: Pool & Spa, Gym, Clubhouse, BBQ area, Library, dog park and trash collection. Remodel is scheduled to be completed Jan 10th. This will be a must see.