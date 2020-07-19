All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 744 Woodlawn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
744 Woodlawn Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

744 Woodlawn Drive

744 Woodlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

744 Woodlawn Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very popular location just north of the Oaks Mall off of Lynn Road. Quiet Racquet Club Villas development near shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Home is nestled in the rear with a pretty tree lined view over the area below. All three bedrooms are upstairs. One guest room has a balcony to enjoy the fresh air and view. One full bath shared upstairs. All rooms are fully carpeted.Downstairs are the living room and dining room which both lead out to a patio overlooking green scenic views. Roomy kitchen and 1/4 guest bathroom. You can also access a large storage area plus an ample work room with shelves and work station. This home had several walls and ceilings recently painted and all carpets were professionally steam cleaned. Come and see it today! Call Brian Guevara for your showing dates. (805) 933-6600 or BrianGuevara@remax.net.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 Woodlawn Drive have any available units?
744 Woodlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 Woodlawn Drive have?
Some of 744 Woodlawn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 Woodlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
744 Woodlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 Woodlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 744 Woodlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 744 Woodlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 744 Woodlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 744 Woodlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 Woodlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 Woodlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 744 Woodlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 744 Woodlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 744 Woodlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 744 Woodlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 Woodlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconiesThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Oxnard, CABurbank, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons