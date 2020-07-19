744 Woodlawn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very popular location just north of the Oaks Mall off of Lynn Road. Quiet Racquet Club Villas development near shopping, restaurants and freeway access. Home is nestled in the rear with a pretty tree lined view over the area below. All three bedrooms are upstairs. One guest room has a balcony to enjoy the fresh air and view. One full bath shared upstairs. All rooms are fully carpeted.Downstairs are the living room and dining room which both lead out to a patio overlooking green scenic views. Roomy kitchen and 1/4 guest bathroom. You can also access a large storage area plus an ample work room with shelves and work station. This home had several walls and ceilings recently painted and all carpets were professionally steam cleaned. Come and see it today! Call Brian Guevara for your showing dates. (805) 933-6600 or BrianGuevara@remax.net.