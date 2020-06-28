All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

734 Blue Oak Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Ventu Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Green Meadow Townhouse /Master Bedroom with a View - Property Id: 154498

A LARGE UNFURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM W/BATH For rent AND AMAZING VIEW ( Close to Amgen), 2nd story window that looks out for 5 miles and surrounding areas.This townhouse has a kitchen, open living room, view patio, laundry, nice fireplace and near to amazing hiking trails and oaks mall. Community swimming pool complete with bath and showers.

The room includes all utilities, cable, hi-speed internet, laundry washer/dryer, street parking, and of course, full house and kitchen privileges.A perfect housemate is someone who pays rent on time and clean, we like to keep our home clean. We are two females (one has a mature cat) looking for another female that works a normal work schedule. No pets, smokers, drugs, parties, or sleepovers .

$900 Plus 500 Security
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154498
Property Id 154498

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Blue Oak have any available units?
734 Blue Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Blue Oak have?
Some of 734 Blue Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Blue Oak currently offering any rent specials?
734 Blue Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Blue Oak pet-friendly?
No, 734 Blue Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 734 Blue Oak offer parking?
No, 734 Blue Oak does not offer parking.
Does 734 Blue Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 Blue Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Blue Oak have a pool?
Yes, 734 Blue Oak has a pool.
Does 734 Blue Oak have accessible units?
No, 734 Blue Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Blue Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 Blue Oak has units with dishwashers.
