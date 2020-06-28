734 Blue Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access

Green Meadow Townhouse /Master Bedroom with a View



A LARGE UNFURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM W/BATH For rent AND AMAZING VIEW ( Close to Amgen), 2nd story window that looks out for 5 miles and surrounding areas.This townhouse has a kitchen, open living room, view patio, laundry, nice fireplace and near to amazing hiking trails and oaks mall. Community swimming pool complete with bath and showers.



The room includes all utilities, cable, hi-speed internet, laundry washer/dryer, street parking, and of course, full house and kitchen privileges.A perfect housemate is someone who pays rent on time and clean, we like to keep our home clean. We are two females (one has a mature cat) looking for another female that works a normal work schedule. No pets, smokers, drugs, parties, or sleepovers .



$900 Plus 500 Security

No Pets Allowed



