Thousand Oaks, CA
724 Zinnia Court
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

724 Zinnia Court

724 Zinnia Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

724 Zinnia Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Wildwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Wildflower three-bedroom, two-bath home with a three-car garage nested in the heart of Wildwood is located at the end of a cul-de-sac near a trailhead leading to the Wildflower Playfields and Wildwood Park. Property abuts Indian Creek increasing privacy. Call or text Rich & Jan at (805) 844-3989 to schedule a viewing. Beautiful bamboo floors flow through the home. The updated kitchen features maple cabinets, granite-like counters and newer appliances (stainless steel Samsung stove andmicrowave, black Bosch dishwasher). Additional amenities are central air conditioning and dual-pane windows. Much of the yard has been converted to water conserving landscaping. It's more than a home; it's a lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Zinnia Court have any available units?
724 Zinnia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Zinnia Court have?
Some of 724 Zinnia Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Zinnia Court currently offering any rent specials?
724 Zinnia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Zinnia Court pet-friendly?
No, 724 Zinnia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 724 Zinnia Court offer parking?
Yes, 724 Zinnia Court offers parking.
Does 724 Zinnia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Zinnia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Zinnia Court have a pool?
No, 724 Zinnia Court does not have a pool.
Does 724 Zinnia Court have accessible units?
No, 724 Zinnia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Zinnia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Zinnia Court has units with dishwashers.

