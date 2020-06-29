724 Zinnia Court

Amenities
Lovely Wildflower three-bedroom, two-bath home with a three-car garage nested in the heart of Wildwood is located at the end of a cul-de-sac near a trailhead leading to the Wildflower Playfields and Wildwood Park. Property abuts Indian Creek increasing privacy. Call or text Rich & Jan at (805) 844-3989 to schedule a viewing. Beautiful bamboo floors flow through the home. The updated kitchen features maple cabinets, granite-like counters and newer appliances (stainless steel Samsung stove andmicrowave, black Bosch dishwasher). Additional amenities are central air conditioning and dual-pane windows. Much of the yard has been converted to water conserving landscaping. It's more than a home; it's a lifestyle!