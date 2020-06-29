All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
720 Woodlawn Dr
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

720 Woodlawn Dr

720 Woodlawn Drive · No Longer Available
Thousand Oaks
Central Thousand Oaks
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

720 Woodlawn Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in the Racquet Club Villas Community - Remodeled from top to bottom, this hilltop 4 bedroom property in Thousand Oaks is a must see. The entire interior and exterior of this home has been totally upgraded including new hard surface flooring, windows, doors, lighting and fixtures throughout. The cooks kitchen has Caesarstone counters and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The 2 1/2 bathrooms feature Hans Grohe temperature controlled showers, Baudet toilets and European sinks and fixtures. Enjoy the views and city lights from the newly expanded 500 sq. ft. deck of the living room. New low maintenance landscaping throughout is lovely and efficient.

Multilevel floor plan has entry on the second floor where living room with expansive deck, kitchen, Master bed & bath, powder bath and 1 additional bedroom are located. Downstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms with a bonus space (could be used as an office or secondary living room) and 1 bathroom.

Strong credit and income need only apply. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Fridge is provided - tenants to bring their own washer & dryer. No smoking. Quarterly gardener service included.

(RLNE5572492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Woodlawn Dr have any available units?
720 Woodlawn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Woodlawn Dr have?
Some of 720 Woodlawn Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Woodlawn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
720 Woodlawn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Woodlawn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 Woodlawn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 720 Woodlawn Dr offer parking?
No, 720 Woodlawn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 720 Woodlawn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 Woodlawn Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Woodlawn Dr have a pool?
No, 720 Woodlawn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 720 Woodlawn Dr have accessible units?
No, 720 Woodlawn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Woodlawn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Woodlawn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
