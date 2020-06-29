720 Woodlawn Dr

Amenities

4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in the Racquet Club Villas Community - Remodeled from top to bottom, this hilltop 4 bedroom property in Thousand Oaks is a must see. The entire interior and exterior of this home has been totally upgraded including new hard surface flooring, windows, doors, lighting and fixtures throughout. The cooks kitchen has Caesarstone counters and state of the art stainless steel appliances. The 2 1/2 bathrooms feature Hans Grohe temperature controlled showers, Baudet toilets and European sinks and fixtures. Enjoy the views and city lights from the newly expanded 500 sq. ft. deck of the living room. New low maintenance landscaping throughout is lovely and efficient.



Multilevel floor plan has entry on the second floor where living room with expansive deck, kitchen, Master bed & bath, powder bath and 1 additional bedroom are located. Downstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms with a bonus space (could be used as an office or secondary living room) and 1 bathroom.



Strong credit and income need only apply. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Fridge is provided - tenants to bring their own washer & dryer. No smoking. Quarterly gardener service included.



