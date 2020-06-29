All apartments in Thousand Oaks
716 N Woodlawn Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

716 N Woodlawn Drive

716 Woodlawn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

716 Woodlawn Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredibly upgraded Racquet Club Villas townhome. Beautiful tile flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, new stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Slider allowing lots of natural light. Living room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, artistic fireplace, and slider leading to the remodeled sunroom. Large dining area overlooking the large and airy atrium. Spacious master bedroom with hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, walk in closet and private bathroom. New interior continental doors and hardware throughout. Indoor laundry, attached 2 car garage, and backyard with view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N Woodlawn Drive have any available units?
716 N Woodlawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 N Woodlawn Drive have?
Some of 716 N Woodlawn Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N Woodlawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
716 N Woodlawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N Woodlawn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 716 N Woodlawn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 716 N Woodlawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 716 N Woodlawn Drive offers parking.
Does 716 N Woodlawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 N Woodlawn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N Woodlawn Drive have a pool?
No, 716 N Woodlawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 716 N Woodlawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 716 N Woodlawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N Woodlawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N Woodlawn Drive has units with dishwashers.

