A spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence with a 3-car garage is now available to lease in the Wildwood Park tract in the Wildwood area. Call, Text, or Email DIRECT - Rich & Jan McMillen - 805-844-3989 or 651G@tohomes.com. Situated on a on a cul-de-sac, this home offers an open and bright floorplan. Other amenities include a large private yard and central heating & air conditioning. Will consider pet. No smoking on premises. Gardener included.