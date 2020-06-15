All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Thousand Oaks, CA
612 Artisan Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 4:12 AM

612 Artisan Road

612 Artisan Road · (805) 279-3296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 Artisan Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1662 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available NOW! Beautifully upgraded rental...almost everything has been recently redone, granite kitchen, custom cabinetry with self-closing drawers, stainless-steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, custom remodeled bathrooms with extensive granite and travertine use, newer carpet and flooring throughout, plantation shutters, all 3 bedrooms have balconies, 2 car direct access garage and the community offers two pools/spas to relax in. Walking distance to Amgen. Stainless fridge, washer and dryer included and pets allowed. Welcome home! For showing call Joanne at 805-279-3296

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Artisan Road have any available units?
612 Artisan Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Artisan Road have?
Some of 612 Artisan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Artisan Road currently offering any rent specials?
612 Artisan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Artisan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Artisan Road is pet friendly.
Does 612 Artisan Road offer parking?
Yes, 612 Artisan Road does offer parking.
Does 612 Artisan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Artisan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Artisan Road have a pool?
Yes, 612 Artisan Road has a pool.
Does 612 Artisan Road have accessible units?
No, 612 Artisan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Artisan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Artisan Road has units with dishwashers.
