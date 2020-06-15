612 Artisan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available NOW! Beautifully upgraded rental...almost everything has been recently redone, granite kitchen, custom cabinetry with self-closing drawers, stainless-steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, custom remodeled bathrooms with extensive granite and travertine use, newer carpet and flooring throughout, plantation shutters, all 3 bedrooms have balconies, 2 car direct access garage and the community offers two pools/spas to relax in. Walking distance to Amgen. Stainless fridge, washer and dryer included and pets allowed. Welcome home! For showing call Joanne at 805-279-3296