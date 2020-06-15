612 Artisan Road

Amenities
Available NOW! Beautifully upgraded rental...almost everything has been recently redone, granite kitchen, custom cabinetry with self-closing drawers, stainless-steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, custom remodeled bathrooms with extensive granite and travertine use, newer carpet and flooring throughout, plantation shutters, all 3 bedrooms have balconies, 2 car direct access garage and the community offers two pools/spas to relax in. Walking distance to Amgen. Stainless fridge, washer and dryer included and pets allowed. Welcome home! For showing call Joanne at 805-279-3296